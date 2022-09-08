Tributes
Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.(Source: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:56 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the age of 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

According to Buckingham Palace spokesperson Thursday, “the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,’’ adding that “the Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

While the United Kingdom is roughly 7,000 miles away, there has been longstanding ties between the British Royal Family and the Kingdom of Hawaii.

Just this past June, the Queen celebrated her platinum Jubilee, marking her reign of 70 years. Hawaii had a celebration of it’s own at ‘Iolani Palace.

Back in 1963, Elizabeth II accompanied by Prince Philip first came to Hawaii following a stop in Fiji. She was greeted by then Governor John A. Burns. She returned once more in 1975.

Queen Elizabeth visited Hawaii in 1963.
Queen Elizabeth visited Hawaii in 1963.(Hawaii News Now)

But long before she took the throne, Hawaii’s ali’i had strong ties to the British royals.

Queen Kapiolani and future Queen Lili’uokalani were also guests at Queen Victoria’s golden Jubilee in In 1887.

However, the first Hawaiian monarchs to head to London were King Kamehameha II and his wife Queen Kamamalu in 1824. They sought to meet with King George IV to get special protection for Hawaii.

