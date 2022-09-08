DOH reports 3 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, bringing total count to 28

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported three additional monkeypox cases on Thursday, bringing the total count of infections in Hawaii to 28.

The three additional cases are all Oahu residents.

The department also said they will primarily report new cases online beginning Thursday. Cases will continue to be reported as new information is received.

Additional data on the HYNNEOS vaccine administration will be released by the health department. Residents should expect vaccination data to be updated on Wednesdays.

“As monkeypox cases continue to rise across the country and in Hawaii, DOH will continue to provide updated information to the public,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.

“It’s critically important to us that we continue to make vaccination available to communities disproportionately impacted by this outbreak — and the data released today will help all of us ensure that vaccine is being distributed equitably.”

So far, the Health Department said over 2,200 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered.

In addition to DOH and other partner sites, Kaiser Permanente on Oahu, Hamakua-Kohala Health on Hawaii Island and Malama Pono Health Services on Kauai are now offering the JYNNEOS vaccine by appointment to individuals who meet current eligibility criteria.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose series administered 28 days apart. Individuals eligible for a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment.

