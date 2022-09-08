‘Bows football heads to the Big House, set to meet No. 4 Michigan this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Bows are wheels up.

The University of Hawaii football team is on their way to Michigan to face the wolverines in the big house. Wednesday afternoon, the team made their way to the airport, hopping on a direct flight to Michigan as they are set to meet U of M for the fourth time in school history.

The University threw a send off event to show support to the Braddahhood on their longest road trip of the season.

“That belief, it moves mountains, you know, it moves us all the way across the ocean.” UH captain Eliki Tanuvasa told Hawaii News Now. “Just to know that even through hard times there’s still people out there that love us and they want nothing but the best for this program, for us individually as a football team and just us as a state.”

Michigan is the No. 4-ranked team in the nation, playing at the Big House, a stadium that holds over 100,000 fans and after two blowouts — the team seems undaunted by the challenge.

“We always dreamed of playing on the biggest stage, literally the biggest stadium out there.” Tanuvasa said.

“These are the games that you really live for, like if you’re a college football fan and you get to play in the big house, it’s like come on now ,it’s the big house, let’s go man.” Offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool said. “Just show no fear, we respect everybody but fear nobody, so we’re going to go in there with confidence and try to do what we do.”

UH comes in as 51-point underdogs, but are putting a positive spin on the spread.

“I look at it as a perfect opportunity for not only for myself, but a lot of guys to you know kind of put their names out there and go against some competition that you know is probably going to be moving on to the next level.” Linebacker Isaiah Tufaga. “I’m just excited and I’m excited for the guys to compete and show what they got against a nationally ranked team.”

Some game notes for this week, head coach Timmy Chang says that Joey Yellen will be the starter at quarterback with Brayden Schager dealing with an undisclosed injury, he is still making the trip and will be available on Saturday.

