Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says

UPS driver Colin Mitchell helped an Iowa family with more than just a package delivery. (Source: KTIV)
By KTIV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRETON, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A family in Iowa is praising the work of a UPS delivery driver.

KTIV reports UPS driver Colin Mitchell heard some commotion while making a delivery at a home in Ireton, Iowa. He checked the home’s backyard area and reported seeing two dogs swimming in an above-ground pool.

Mitchell tried to notify the customers, but no one was home. He said he didn’t feel right about leaving, so he walked back to check on the dogs and realized the pool’s solar cover had trapped them.

The UPS driver was able to rescue the two dogs, Groot and Remy, and returned to his route.

The family said the dogs would have been stuck in the pool for at least another three hours if it wasn’t for Mitchell.

But now the dogs are doing well.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced on Tuesday the distribution schedule for tax refunds.
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
Kapono Miranda has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting
HPD police cruiser / file image
Investigation underway after witnesses say suspect used ax to attack woman in Ewa Beach
HDOT set to rollout red light camera pilot program at 10 Oahu intersections.
Think twice before running a red: HDOT nears rollout of red light cameras
City leaders unveiled a new program aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki — the hub of the tourism...
‘Taking back Waikiki’: City leaders announce new initiative to keep criminals off the streets

Latest News

Maui police arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of bringing a pellet gun and drugs onto a school...
Maui police arrest teen accused of bringing pellet gun, drugs onto school bus
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,,...
Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral
NBC is launching "NBC News Daily" on Monday.
Changes coming to KHNL's midday lineup
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 11 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week