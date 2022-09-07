Tributes
Suspect in deadly Ala Moana shooting in 2019 pleads guilty to manslaughter

Kapono Miranda has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Kapono Miranda has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:03 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man at Ala Moana Center in 2019 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday.

Officials said 25-year-old Kapono Miranda has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Video from that night shows Jennings with his hands up trying to run away, in the parking lot outside Lucky Strike Social.

Witnesses said the dispute began over someone’s “stink eye.”

“This was unexpected, shocking and traumatic,” said Jenning’s aunty Ramona Tacadena at the court hearing on Tuesday.

“It shook my family to the core.”

Tacadena also shared a message to Miranda.

“God told me to just pray for you. That’s how much God loves you Kapono Miranda. I don’t like him very well,” said Tacadena. “Let me tell you that Alan forgave you that very night. You’re already forgiven. I pray that someday you’ll have a chance to come out and that your life will be transformed. I love you and so does Alan, and so does our family.”

Miranda could be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

