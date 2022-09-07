Tributes
State offers funding opportunity for communities with high wildfire risks

Wildfire on Hawaii Island
Wildfire on Hawaii Island(Janice Wei | Hawaii Volcanoes National Park)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program is offering funding to help communities prevent, plan, and mitigate for wildfire risks.

Hawaii has seen over 1,000 wildfire within the past decade, burning an average of more than 17,000 acres each year.

The grants are intended to help at-risk communities become better prepared and more resilient to wildfire risks.

Grants prioritize communities in areas identified as having high or very high wildfire hazard potential, are low-income, or have been impacted by a severe disaster.

Applications are open through October 7.

Applicants must reach out to their state point of contact to get a unique link for final submission.

For more information on application materials, click here or contact Michael Walker at michael.j.walker@hawaii.gov.

