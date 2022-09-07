Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Semi truck blocking portion of Waikoloa Road after flipping onto its side

A semi truck is blocking a portion of Waikoloa Road after flipping onto its side.
A semi truck is blocking a portion of Waikoloa Road after flipping onto its side.(Earl Betts)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A semi truck is blocking a portion of Waikoloa Road on Hawaii Island after flipping onto its side on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. between mile marker 6 and 7, near the Waikoloa stables.

Witnesses say the nearly 40-foot containers is blocking both lanes.

It’s not known if there are any injuries.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to police for further details.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
Curb appeal or questionable business?
Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’
File Image
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
Honolulu police are investigating two stabbing that happened Sunday in East Oahu.
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
With the Ice Palace closed during the pandemic – and now for renovations -- Hawaii’s only...
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative

Latest News

Ochs was seen among the crowd storming the U.S. Capitol.
Hawaii Proud Boys founder agrees to plea deal for involvement in Jan. 6 riots
Honolulu physician, Dr. Ira Zunin, sees Hickam resident Kat McClanahan for neurological issues.
Honolulu doctor starts registry of patients sickened by tainted Red Hill water
HPD Body Cameras
Honolulu police officers rarely disciplined for violating policy on body cameras
After delays in Hawaii’s wastewater monitoring program, DOH officials said they have started...
Researchers emphasize the importance of wastewater surveillance
Janelle Fiesta works on designing stickers for her business.
Hawaii woman saves her passion for art by being the first to take new medication