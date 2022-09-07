Semi truck blocking portion of Waikoloa Road after flipping onto its side

WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A semi truck is blocking a portion of Waikoloa Road on Hawaii Island after flipping onto its side on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. between mile marker 6 and 7, near the Waikoloa stables.

Witnesses say the nearly 40-foot containers is blocking both lanes.

It’s not known if there are any injuries.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to police for further details.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.