Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Security guard fatally shot man who stabbed him with axe, police say

Police are hoping to find surveillance video that may indicate a motive for the attack. (WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Police are investigating a deadly confrontation between a security guard and a man with an axe outside of a marijuana dispensary in Chicago.

Police say a male suspect hit an armed security guard in the leg with an axe during an argument Monday morning outside the Zen Leaf Dispensary in Chicago’s Greektown neighborhood.

After the guard was sliced in the leg, a struggle ensued, and the guard fired at least four shots, witnesses say. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.

“I don’t know what’s with people. It’s crazy that we have to get to these extremes to be safe,” resident Maca Navas said.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in good condition with lacerations to his leg. He is expected to be OK.

“I think he did the right thing,” resident Jake Wilson said.

Investigators shut down the block for several hours as they photographed evidence, including the axe that was left lying on the sidewalk and towels used to stop the security guard’s bleeding wound.

Witnesses say the suspect was carrying the axe in a large backpack. It’s unclear if he was a potential customer at the dispensary.

Police are hoping to find surveillance video that may indicate a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
Curb appeal or questionable business?
Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’
File Image
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
Honolulu police are investigating two stabbing that happened Sunday in East Oahu.
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
With the Ice Palace closed during the pandemic – and now for renovations -- Hawaii’s only...
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative

Latest News

A semi truck is blocking a portion of Waikoloa Road after flipping onto its side.
Driver escapes unharmed after semi truck flips onto its side on Waikoloa Road
The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that Steve Bannon will face charges...
Steve Bannon expects to face new criminal charge in NY
Janelle Fiesta works on designing stickers for her business.
Hawaii woman saves her passion for art by being the first to take new medication
All 17 of Oahu’s new electric buses are off the roads due to a recall over potential leaks in...
National recall on electric buses prompts City to pull fleet off Oahu roads
The Fairfield Fire is seen in the background near Hemet, Calif., on Monday. An extreme heat...
California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts