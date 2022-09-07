Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Running community honors Eliza Fletcher by finishing her last run

A run is planned for Friday morning on Central Avenue in the UofM area where Fletcher’s run came to an abrupt stop. (Source: WMC)
By Bria Bolden and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Community members in Memphis and people across the country are honoring 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s life in a special way.

The teacher and mother of two is believed to have been kidnapped and killed during an early morning jog near the University of Memphis campus on Sept. 2.

Cleotha Abston, 38, is accused of forcing Fletcher into an SUV and is charged with murder in connection to her death. He is facing several other charges, like kidnapping and identity theft, as well.

Memorials filled with flowers, balloons and messages to Fletcher have formed around Memphis, from the UofM area at the site where police say she was abducted to South Memphis where her body was recovered.

A run is planned for Friday morning on Central Avenue in the UofM area where Fletcher’s run came to an abrupt stop. Organizers say this event is a way to honor and finish the run Fletcher started the day she was abducted.

Friday morning’s 8.2-mile run is set to begin at 4:20 a.m. at Central and Belvedere. According to the Facebook page for the event, more than 550 people say they are taking part.

A gym in Jonesboro, Arkansas held similar events to symbolize the end of Fletcher’s run.

“We’re going to come together as a gym family, as a local community, as a running family to finish the run for her,” Callie Talley said.

Talley says some gym members knew Fletcher and her family and wanted to put on this event to pay tribute to her life.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced on Tuesday the distribution schedule for tax refunds.
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
HDOT set to rollout red light camera pilot program at 10 Oahu intersections.
Think twice before running a red: HDOT nears rollout of red light cameras
HPD police cruiser / file image
Investigation underway after witnesses say suspect used ax to attack woman in Ewa Beach
Curb appeal or questionable business?
Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’
City leaders unveiled a new program aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki — the hub of the tourism...
‘Taking back Waikiki’: City leaders announce new initiative to keep criminals off the streets

Latest News

City leaders unveiled a new program aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki — the hub of the tourism...
‘Taking back Waikiki’: City leaders announce new initiative to keep criminals off the streets
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Hawaii Community Correctional Center
Concern grows over ‘egregious’ overcrowding at HCCC
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
Hurricane Earl is currently a Category 1 hurricane well away from the mainland U.S.
Hurricane Earl swirls in Atlantic, may cause dangerous surf conditions on East Coast