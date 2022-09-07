Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:53 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An investigation into the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her children in South Carolina has revealed that they died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of the children, 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, is homicide. Their mother, Laura Moberly, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed to WMBF that the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old teacher and her two children were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Moberly’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated Aug. 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

Officers were called to the home the day after the scheduled hearing, where they found the three of them dead.

Moberley taught at Carolina Forest Elementary School, which is also where Emily attended.

According to the funeral home, services are planned for Thursday for Moberley and her two children.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced on Tuesday the distribution schedule for tax refunds.
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
Kapono Miranda has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting
HPD police cruiser / file image
Investigation underway after witnesses say suspect used ax to attack woman in Ewa Beach
HDOT set to rollout red light camera pilot program at 10 Oahu intersections.
Think twice before running a red: HDOT nears rollout of red light cameras
City leaders unveiled a new program aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki — the hub of the tourism...
‘Taking back Waikiki’: City leaders announce new initiative to keep criminals off the streets

Latest News

Maui police arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of bringing a pellet gun and drugs onto a school...
Maui police arrest teen accused of bringing pellet gun, drugs onto school bus
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,,...
Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral
NBC is launching "NBC News Daily" on Monday.
Changes coming to KHNL's midday lineup
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 11 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week