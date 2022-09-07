Tributes
Maui police arrest teen accused of bringing pellet gun, drugs onto school bus

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:31 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of bringing a pellet gun and drugs onto a school bus in Kahului on Wednesday morning.

An increased police presence will remain on the Maui High School campus for the rest of the day.

The arrest happened after a traffic stop around 7 a.m.

Police said they arrested the teen after recovering the pellet gun and 1.35 grams of marijuana.

He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threatening in the first degree and promoting a detrimental drug in the third degree.

The teen was transferred into the Sheriff’s Department custody pending a court hearing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 244-6400.

This story will be updated.

