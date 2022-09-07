Juul to pay Hawaii nearly $7M to settle teen vaping lawsuit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will get nearly $7 million as part of a multi-state settlement with the maker of Juul e-cigarettes.

That’s according to State Attorney General Holly T. Shikada, who also said the company has also agreed to follow a long list of rules to reduce teen vaping.

Among them, Juul must not include anyone under 35 in its marketing. They must not use cartoons in ads or paid product placements. They are also prohibited from advertising on public transportation or offering free samples.

This resolves a lawsuit filed by 34 states and territories, including Hawaii, almost two years ago.

Officials said JUUL was, until recently, the dominant player in the vaping market. The multistate investigation revealed that JUUL rose to this position by willfully engaging in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and are unhealthy for youth to use.

The investigation further revealed that JUUL’s original packaging was misleading in that it did not clearly disclose that it contained nicotine and implied that it contained a lower concentration of nicotine than it actually did.

“Hawaii’s youth have been disproportionately affected by the nationwide vaping epidemic,” Shikada.

“This settlement holds JUUL accountable for its targeted and misleading marketing and aims to prevent JUUL from getting more of our children addicted to its products.”

