Investigation underway after witnesses say suspect used ax to attack woman in Ewa Beach

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating what witnesses are calling an ax attack in Ewa Beach on Tuesday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. by the Texaco station near Fort Weaver and Papipi roads.

Witnesses said a female used an ax to assault another female and then fled the scene.

Emergency Medical Services said the victim was seriously injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation.

This story will be updated.

