Honolulu police officers rarely disciplined for violating policy on body cameras

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five years after the Honolulu Police Department started rolling out body-worn cameras to officers, some are still not turning on the devices when required, others are shutting them off when they’re not supposed, and critics say it’s time for tougher penalties for policy violations.

HPD officers are required to activate the cameras when they respond to a call for service or have contact with a member of the public.

But questionable events, now under review for criminal charges, show officers are neglecting to comply or outright disregarding the rules.

Last September, an HPD officer responded to break up a gathering at Maili Beach Park. He followed the BWC policy at first, and his video shows a white Honda sedan exiting the parking lot. The driver honks the horn and peels out.

The officer is then heard on his camera saying “I going chase this (expletive).”

He runs back to his patrol car but before getting in, his hand is shown over the camera lens as the recording stops.

The officer is one of three now facing possible criminal charges after the five people in that sedan were seriously hurt during the alleged chase.

Disciplinary records submitted to the state Legislature show a total of six HPD officers were disciplined in 2021 for violations that included deactivating or failing to activate the body-worn camera. But no one was punished solely for a camera violation.

“You can tell when it’s deliberate,” said John McCarthy, a retired Honolulu Police deputy chief.

“There should be a more severe penalty for that.”

Prior to his retirement, McCarthy was part of a review board that made recommendations on officer discipline. He said the chief of police reviews the recommendation but ultimately, has the final say on punishment.

McCarthy said officers found to have violated the policy are first given counseling. If it continues, a written reprimand can be issued, but he can’t remember a case where officers faced anything more than that because of the body camera alone.

McCarthy said HPD leaders did talk about taking a tougher stance against those who don’t follow the rules, before McCarthy retired last year.

Another significant event where body camera videos are key pieces of evidence, a case from June 2020.

An officer was recorded slamming a handcuffed burglary suspect’s head into a shelf and later appears to punch the man in the face for no apparent reason.

That officer did keep his camera on which later captured two other HPD officers speaking with the burglary suspect, who needed stitches and had a broken orbital bone.

The suspect can faintly be heard telling two other officers — one of them a sergeant — what happened to his face and identifying which officer hit him.

But those two other officers did not activate their cameras so the conversation was not recorded.

“For the most part you get a slap on the wrist as punishment,” said City Council Chair Tommy Waters.

“The police department themselves and or the police commission really should be taking this more seriously,” Waters said, adding he didn’t want the issue to be something the council would have to take up in the form of legislation.

McCarthy said activating the cameras should be automatic by now for police officers.

“The body camera works for and against the officers. It works against you when you’re doing something wrong, but it saved many an officer from false complaints.”

So far this year, the Maui Police Department has charged one officer solely for not activating the device. A spokesperson for MPD said the review board has not issued their recommendations yet for punishment.

Neither the Kauai Police Department nor the Hawaii County Police Department provided the information ahead of this report.

