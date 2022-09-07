Tributes
Hawaii reports 11 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,215 new cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 1,777 cases and 12 additional deaths in the previous week.

DOH said the average positivity rate is 7.3%.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 340,729.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,655.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

