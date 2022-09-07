Tributes
Hawaii Proud Boys founder agrees to plea deal for involvement in Jan. 6 riots

Ochs was seen among the crowd storming the U.S. Capitol.
Ochs was seen among the crowd storming the U.S. Capitol.(CNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Proud Boys founder Nick Ochs has agreed to a plea deal for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Court documents say Ochs will plead guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

The agreement drops other charges.

Ochs also agreed that the potential sentence could be more than three and a half years in federal prison.

Prosecutors also released a list of videos that show Ochs and codefendant Nicholas DeCarlo were actively involved in entering the Capitol, defaced a door and threw a smoke grenade at police.

“They don’t have criminal history points. So they’re in the lowest criminal history category. So in the end, they end up at a range of 41 to 51 months, which means there’s no question, they’re going to serve jail time,” said Alexander Silvert, retired federal defense attorney.

Ochs and DeCarlo also got credit for agreeing to plead guilty.

The hearing is scheduled for Friday in Washington, D.C.

Both men have been free on their own recognizance since their arrests in January 2021.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

