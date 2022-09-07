Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds set to ease tomorrow
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will persist through Wednesday with passing clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas, mainly at night and during the early morning hours. The trades will ease Wednesday night, with light to moderate trades then expected Thursday through the weekend. The light winds will allow showers to develop over interior and leeward areas each afternoon then fizzling out during the evening. Trades will strengthen back to moderate levels the middle of next week.

South shore surf will remain small into Wednesday. A pulse of small southwest swell may build by Friday. A larger south- southwest swell will build into the region from Saturday night to Sunday and peak on Monday. Stronger trade winds upwind of the state will produce east shore surf near seasonal average levels into Wednesday.

