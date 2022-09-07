Fishermen plea for help after summer swell ruins West Maui boat ramp

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The monster south swell in July sent waves over rooftops, crashed wedding parties, ruined restaurants and pushed all the sand around at Mala Boat Ramp in West Maui.

“Down here at the point sometimes it’s only two feet deep, and other times it’s less than that, it’s 18 inches. So, the south side at low tide isn’t even usable,” said commercial boater Norman Scott Mercier.

Norman said before the huge swell, it was about six feet deep.

“I know of people, commercial guys that shut their business down because they don’t want to wait until they hit something and then they have to pay the damage,” said Mala Warf Boat Yard Manager Brendan Au.

The boat ramp in Lahaina is now only usable at high tide, and some say that’s putting water users in danger.

“County Fire Rescue, which is in charge of saving lives in case somebody has an accident or does it need of assistance, they couldn’t even launch their boats,” said State Rep. Angus McKelvey who is running for State Senate. “We’re trying to get assistance from the governor’s office and DOBOR to give us the boat funding to dredge it immediately.”

DOBOR is DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.

State Department and Natural Resources officials said there is no money and almost no way to speed up a dredging project. They said DOBOR would have to hire a consultant to obtain all the necessary local and federal permits — not even an emergency proclamation from the governor would help with federal permits or funding.

Local lawmakers are trying to work together to find a solution.

“Emergency people can’t even access us because of the way the area is here with all the sand buildup and everything that’s dangerous. This is technically an emergency situation. So why is it being treated this way? Where’s the state? They need to get over here,” said Elle Cochran who is running for McKelvey’s seat.

The fishermen hope relief will come soon.

“We hope to work together, state and county, to see if we can resolve some of these matters,” said Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee.

