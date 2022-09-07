Tributes
Concern grows over ‘egregious’ overcrowding at HCCC

Your top local stories for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:08 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, concerns are being raised over the overcrowding of Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo.

As of Monday, officials said 326 inmates are being held at the facility, which has a designed capacity of 206.

After a tour in August, the state’s Oversight Commission called the overcrowding “egregious” with cells that were created for a single inmate instead holding three or four people.

Officials said inmates were also being held in areas not designed for housing — in rooms lacking plumbing and natural light.

In a statement to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, a Public Safety Department official said the problems at the aging facility are nothing new and the department has repeatedly expressed concern.

A short-term plan has been implemented, which includes temporary inmate transfers to other state facilities.

