Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Beat the long line at one of Oahu’s busiest city refuse centers

One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7.
One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7.(City and County of Honolulu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7.

The Ewa Convenience Center is the latest refuse drop-off facility equipped with a live-streaming camera for the public to monitor and avoid long lines.

In June, cameras were installed at both the Waipahu and Waianae convenience centers.

City officials said cameras are planned for the Laie, Wahiawa, and Waimanalo centers in the near future.

To check out the live camera in Ewa, watch here.

For more information on a convenience center near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
File Image
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
Curb appeal or questionable business?
Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’
Honolulu police are investigating two stabbing that happened Sunday in East Oahu.
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
The Manta Ray known as "Blushing" was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay.
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore

Latest News

Gov. Ige announced on Tuesday the distribution schedule for tax refunds.
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
Under the plan, a family of four could get $1,200 in tax refunds.
Gov. Ige announces schedule to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds
Ochs was seen among the crowd storming the U.S. Capitol.
Midday Newscast: Hawaii Proud Boys leader agrees to plea deal in Capitol attack case
City leaders unveiled a new program aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki — the hub of the tourism...
‘Taking back Waikiki’: City leaders announce new initiative to keep criminals off the streets