Beat the long line at one of Oahu’s busiest city refuse centers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7.

The Ewa Convenience Center is the latest refuse drop-off facility equipped with a live-streaming camera for the public to monitor and avoid long lines.

In June, cameras were installed at both the Waipahu and Waianae convenience centers.

City officials said cameras are planned for the Laie, Wahiawa, and Waimanalo centers in the near future.

To check out the live camera in Ewa, watch here.

For more information on a convenience center near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.