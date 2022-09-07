Award-winning Maui music program aims to churn out next wave of Hawaiian artists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Institute of Hawaiian Music program at UH Maui College is helping to produce the state’s next wave of Hawaii’s songwriters, recording artists and engineers.

“We have a number of them working who are working in the industry. Probably the most notable is a group from Maui known as Kuikawa. They went through and graduated from our program about three years ago,” IHM director Keola Donaghy said.

Each student who graduates from the two-year study earns a certificate. Throughout the course, they’re mentored by professionals.

“We’ve always leaned heavily on that, bringing in working professional musicians to help mentor our students, and help them prepare for careers in the recording industry,” Donaghy said.

Over four semesters, students learn the Hawaiian language and how to correctly set to song. They’re serious about their craft.

“Many of the students that come to me come specifically for strengthening their knowledge of the mele, the text portion of it, the songs,” Donaghy said.

The brunt of the students live on Maui, but some have come from neighbor islands.

Last semester, IHM’s first cohort of Molokai students took home a prestigious Na Hoku Hanohano Award. Their compilation CD, “Awaiaulu ‘la E Ke-Aloha no Moloka’i” was their capstone project.

“I was at a music conference in Portugal at the time, watching on the computer. It was disbelief. But it just goes to show the level of talent that is out there.”

After navigating through the pandemic’s challenges, Donaghy said the program is taking a pause but plans to resume in the spring semester with some changes.

“We’re hoping that things will turn around and we’ll be able to go full time face-to-face again, but also offering the option for those students who can’t make it to Maui. They can access all of our materials online too,” he said.

When he started the Institute of Hawaiian Music ten years ago, esteemed slack key guitarist George Kahumoku made sure tuition wouldn’t be a barrier — and it hasn’t been.

“At this point, not a single student who has gone through our program has had to pay for their own tuition. We’ve been able to cover it through our scholarship fund,” Donaghy said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.