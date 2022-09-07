Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

2 suspects, including teen, arrested in deadly drive-by

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray...
In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old male juvenile had been charged with capital murder.

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend.

Killed in the Aug. 28 shooting were 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe.

Police say a person or persons in a car driving by a far north Fort Worth house opened fire on the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
File Image
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
Curb appeal or questionable business?
Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’
Honolulu police are investigating two stabbing that happened Sunday in East Oahu.
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
The Manta Ray known as "Blushing" was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay.
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore

Latest News

The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack