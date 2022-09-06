With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out.

“I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.

The Tropical Blades team lost half its members.

But it left a core group that refuses to quit.

“We are down to a very passionate group that really wants to do this and it’s just amazing,” Conboy said. “They’re amazing parents and amazing kids that have stuck with this.”

To keep the girls skating, the non-profit invested in an artificial surface called poly ice.

The team assembles large plastic pieces like a puzzle.

It’s only a third the size of a real rink and the ice isn’t real, but it’s enabled the team to practice drills and routines.

“Most of them are performers,” Conboy said. “They love to perform.”

They’ve even performed on the poly ice at craft fairs.

But the poly ice surface is wearing down.

“Unfortunately, there is no Zamboni for poly ice. So when a toe pick goes in it just gets splintered,” Conboy said.

Now, Tropical Blades is crowdfunding to get a new poly ice product that it can use even when the Ice Palace reopens. That way the skaters will have an additional surface to skate on.

“It would give us ice that we could use for different drills and that type of thing, and better use our actual on ice time that we do have,” Conboy said.

Tropical Blades is also trying to find someone with a warehouse or a large empty space who’d let them use it.

“That would be absolutely optimal for us even if we had to take it apart and stack it in a corner until the next time we need it,” Conboy said.

