Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

UH program helps residents learn new skills for jobs in health care, tech and more

The University of Hawaii’s Hana Career Pathways program can help residents learn the needed...
The University of Hawaii’s Hana Career Pathways program can help residents learn the needed skills and earn industry credentials to do certain jobs.(UH Career Pathways)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in becoming an arborist, or perhaps a pharmacy technician?

The University of Hawaii’s Hana Career Pathways program can help residents learn the needed skills and earn industry credentials to do those jobs and more.

The program is free for most eligible participants.

In addition to serving unemployed and underemployed residents, the program has been expanded to include those who already have a job but are seeking to increase their skills.

Training is available in health care, technology and skilled trades such as carpenter pre-apprenticeship.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Hawaii Police Department logo.
California visitor charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Waikoloa
File Image
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
Honolulu police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Makiki.
Suspect charged with murder in connection to deadly stabbing in Makiki

Latest News

Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
LIST: More than a dozen shark incidents reported in Hawaii since 2020
Honolulu police are responding to an aggravated assault Monday in Waianae.
Police investigating stabbing in Makaha that left man in serious condition
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Midday Newscast: From fire to floods, extreme weather hits parts of the mainland on Labor Day
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'