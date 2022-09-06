UH program helps residents learn new skills for jobs in health care, tech and more

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in becoming an arborist, or perhaps a pharmacy technician?

The University of Hawaii’s Hana Career Pathways program can help residents learn the needed skills and earn industry credentials to do those jobs and more.

The program is free for most eligible participants.

In addition to serving unemployed and underemployed residents, the program has been expanded to include those who already have a job but are seeking to increase their skills.

Training is available in health care, technology and skilled trades such as carpenter pre-apprenticeship.

