Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is investigating a puzzling painting job. The service offers to paint addresses on the curb so it can be spotted by first responders. In Hahaione Valley in Hawaii Kai, there’s fresh paint of addresses on the curbside fronting a handful of homes.

“The numbers look great,” said resident Eric Madden.

Madden said last week a man on a moped left flyers from B. Guay Curb Painting offering to paint addresses on the curb. The flyer says to leave a name and address out the next day for the $25 dollar service and that it was ‘City & County Approved.’

“We were going to go through with it until he asked us for money,’ said Madden.

Resident Eric Madden says something seemed fishy.

“He got a little testy with us. He said I’m with the City and County and it’s something I have to do. It’s for the safety of vehicles and the housing,” he said.

A city spokesman says he did send these flyers to corporation counsel to see if this curb painting business mischaracterized a relationship with the city.

“We have seen across the United States where other people have gotten letters that they have approval to paint these numbers when in fact they don’t,” said Roseann Freitas, PR and Communications Manager, Better Business Bureau.

HNN learned curb painting itself isn’t banned on Oahu.

“Permits are not required for this, but the numbers must meet the specifications,” said the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting.

It must be two inches in height, as close to the middle of such curb frontage as possible and there’s up to $10 penalty for tearing, defacing or changing the number.

Hawaii Life realtor, Kim Leslein Soares, says homeowners should check to see if a business has a general excise tax license, but also believes the bold numbers add to the curb appeal.

“If we can easily find a property, locate an address a home, that’s a great thing especially if they are in need, that’s great thing,” said Soares.

Soares, the Better Business Bureau and HNN couldn’t find a license for B. Guay Curb Painting and HNN was unable to find a contact for the company for comment.

