Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Massive UPS strike may happen next year, experts warn

The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.
The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:26 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor experts say a massive strike could be brewing within the next year at UPS, the world’s biggest package courier.

It comes ahead of a high-stakes showdown between the company and the Teamsters, one of America’s oldest labor unions.

Their current contract is set to expire at the end of July 2023, and contract negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters are set to begin in the spring.

But before talks have even started, experts are predicting the company’s drivers and package handlers will end up going on strike.

It would be the largest strike against a single business in U.S. history and would affect nearly every household in America.

An estimated 6% of the nation’s gross domestic product is moved in UPS trucks every year.

The shipping giant moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.

The U.S. Postal Service, Amazon and Fed-Ex wouldn’t be able to cover the shortfall in the event of a strike at UPS.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
File Image
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
Honolulu police are investigating two stabbing that happened Sunday in East Oahu.
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
The Manta Ray known as "Blushing" was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay.
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore
Honolulu police are responding to an aggravated assault Monday in Waianae.
Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing 2 people in Makaha

Latest News

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more...
Apple to reveal new iPhones
Parents say they are concerned as the first day of school draws nearer for Uvalde students and...
Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
States’ plans to make school safer reflect political divides