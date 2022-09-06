Man in 30s suffers cardiac arrest during Waikiki Roughwater Swim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 30s suffered a cardiac arrest during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim on Monday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.

Officials said Honolulu Ocean Safety, along with a private canoe club and private water safety company, rescued the man around 9:30 a.m.

EMS treated the man and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

In all, Ocean Safety rescued 32 swimmers and surfers on the south shore, including a few dozen competing in the event.

The 2.384-mile swim finished on the Duke Kahanamoku Beach at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

