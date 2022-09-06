Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man in 30s suffers cardiac arrest during Waikiki Roughwater Swim

Waikiki Roughwater Swim
Waikiki Roughwater Swim(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 30s suffered a cardiac arrest during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim on Monday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.

Officials said Honolulu Ocean Safety, along with a private canoe club and private water safety company, rescued the man around 9:30 a.m.

EMS treated the man and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

In all, Ocean Safety rescued 32 swimmers and surfers on the south shore, including a few dozen competing in the event.

The 2.384-mile swim finished on the Duke Kahanamoku Beach at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Click here for the results from the Waikiki Roughwater Swim.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Hawaii Police Department logo.
California visitor charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Waikoloa
File Image
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
Honolulu police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Makiki.
Suspect charged with murder in connection to deadly stabbing in Makiki

Latest News

Curb appeal or questionable business?
Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’
The strike -- involving 57 Kaiser psychologists, social workers, nurses and counselors here --...
Kaiser mental health workers spend Labor Day walking picket lines as strike enters 2nd week
Kaiser Pemanente Hawaii's Sterile Processing Unit
Hospitals attempt to address worker shortage by ‘growing their own’
Honolulu police are responding to an aggravated assault Monday in Waianae.
Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing 2 people in Makaha