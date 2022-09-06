‘Taking back Waikiki’: City announces new initiative to keep criminals off the streets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders unveiled a new program aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki — the hub of the tourism industry on the island.

The initiative, called “Safe and Sound,” is similar to the “Weed and Seed” program in Chinatown, which works to weed out criminals then seed communities through investments.

Officials said their main focus is to create a safer environment in Waikiki by focusing on mental health and getting people off the street and into programs and facilities where they can receive the care and help they need.

“This is a show of force and a show of unity,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

“If you talk to residents or the hotels, the top two issues they see are crime and homelessness and we plan on tackling both. This is the beginning of a new era of taking back Waikiki. We want people to know this is not a forgotten area.”

This program comes as crime has been rising on Oahu as well as tourists returning and more people resuming to normal life.

Reports show that in this year alone aggravated assaults have spiked by 40% in Waikiki.

“Waikiki is an iconic place for tourists and for residents and it’s the Honolulu police’s job to make this a safe and secure place for all,” HPD Chief Joe Logan said.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm also vowed that there would be a lot of convictions coming out of Waikiki and urged judges to keep deterrence in mind in preventing further crime in the area.

Alm also proposed a geographic restriction for criminals that would ban people arrested in Waikiki from entering the area for six months.

Along with cracking down on crime, the mayor also promised to implement improvements, including everything from beautification, upgrades to beach showers and other fixes to city services.

