Hospitals attempt to address worker shortage by ‘growing their own’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a recent survey of medical workers, more than half said they’re considering leaving the field.

Hospitals are left with the challenge of finding ways to recruit and retain.

Belinda Lujan, a Kaiser Permanente Hawaii RN, said the Sterile Processing Department is often considered the heart of the hospital.

She’s a manager in the unit and says for a department that’s considered the heart of it all, it can be difficult to find workers nowadays.

“There is currently no program in Hawaii for sterile processing,” Lujan said. “It would have to be provided by the hospital.”

Lujan said because of the specialized work, lack of education on the islands, and COVID, it’s been hard to hire.

So Kaiser started a program to train workers and promote them to the unit.

According to a recent survey by the non-profit Community First and their partners, every other health care worker was thinking about leaving the field over the past year.

It crossed Tony Visperas’ mind.

Visperas was a Lift Technician at Kaiser. He helps readjust patients every couple of hours who can’t do it themselves. He would sometimes help weak COVID patients.

“It was a little scary to see them,” Visperas said. “I was thinking how that could affect my family at home.”

Visperas saw an opportunity in Kaiser’s new program to train folks to go into sterile processing.

“I’m a lot more happy,” he said, laughing.

“I think it was a way for me to move up the ladder,” said Venna Macalutas.

Macalutas says she was looking for a way to transition out from being a nurse’s aide.

“It was tough,” she said. “Getting exposed to COVID is hard. And bringing it to the family. I have little kids at home.”

With so many leaving the field, hospitals need to find a way to hang on to the workers that have made it this far.

Macalutas and Visperas were one of the first to go through Kaiser’s program and find themselves in a different department.

“When they reprocess and re-sterilized instruments, equipment, scopes, they are the key component to prevent that infection and ensure patient safety,” said Lujan.

