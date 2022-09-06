Tributes
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo met with fans to say mahalo for all the support

Hauula’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo is back home and met with fans on Monday in Waipio.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago


It was a sunny labor day morning as fans lined up outside of Sport Stan, waiting for their chance to meet Jocelyn Alo — the former Campbell high school and Oklahoma softball player who shattered records and achieved greatness on the diamond.

It was also a chance for Alo to come face-to-face with the young athletes who she has inspired.

“Now these little girls can look up to me and they’re like I can do these things, I can do that thing.” Alo told Hawaii News Now. “They really only see like the quarterbacks, you know, that come from here, the Marcus Mariotas, the Tuas, the Dillon Gabriels, people like that.”

“It was very like inspiring to see a home run queen.” Fan Puka Sapolu said.

However, Alo wasn’t always ready to be a role model.

“At first it was kind of hard for me to except it.” Alo said. ‘I kind of felt like I had a lot of weight to carry, but I know how to carry that weight now and I know what’s right and what’s wrong and I also know that I am a role model to a lot of girls, so I really need to watch what it is that I’m doing, what I’m saying.”

On top of the meet and greet, Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi was on hand to proclaim September 6th ‘Jocelyn Alo day’ in recognition of her impact on sports in the islands.

“Well I may have a good fortune in the future to do proclamations for other athletes, I don’t know if there’s ever going to be anybody that’s owned and dominated a sport the way Jocelyn has.” Mayor Blangiardi said. “I mean it’s just, it’s my numbing, it’s unbelievable and yet she’s so gracious when you speak to her.”

“It means a lot and I hope that these girls can look at me and be like oh I can play professional softball.” Alo said.

