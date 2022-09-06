Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Gov. Ige to announce schedule to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds

Generic Image
Generic Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige on Tuesday will announce a schedule to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds to Hawaii taxpayers.

The news conference will begin at 1 p.m.

Under the plan, a family of four could get $1,200 in tax refunds.

Taxpayers earning less than $100,000 a year or couples earning less than $200,000 annually will receive $300 per person. Those making over $100,000 will get a $100 tax refund per person.

Gov. David Ige said distributing the tax refunds is one of his top priorities as he wraps up his time in office.

As long as you’ve filed your income tax return, Hawaii taxpayers are all set to get the extra cash.

If you’ve moved recently, make sure you update your address by going to the Hawaii Tax Online website.

For more information on Hawaii tax refunds, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
File Image
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
Honolulu police are investigating two stabbing that happened Sunday in East Oahu.
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
Curb appeal or questionable business?
Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’
The Manta Ray known as "Blushing" was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay.
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore

Latest News

The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years killed at least three people.
Typhoon Hinnamnor turns deadly in South Korea
Reports show that in this year alone aggravated assaults have spiked 40% in Waikiki.
‘Taking back Waikiki’: City announces new initiative to keep criminals off the streets
Officials say the program also aims to coordinate law enforcement efforts with community efforts.
City leaders announce new Safe and Sound Waikiki program aimed at cracking down on crime
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 6, 2022)