Gov. Ige to announce schedule to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige on Tuesday will announce a schedule to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds to Hawaii taxpayers.

The news conference will begin at 1 p.m.

Under the plan, a family of four could get $1,200 in tax refunds.

Taxpayers earning less than $100,000 a year or couples earning less than $200,000 annually will receive $300 per person. Those making over $100,000 will get a $100 tax refund per person.

Gov. David Ige said distributing the tax refunds is one of his top priorities as he wraps up his time in office.

As long as you’ve filed your income tax return, Hawaii taxpayers are all set to get the extra cash.

If you’ve moved recently, make sure you update your address by going to the Hawaii Tax Online website.

For more information on Hawaii tax refunds, click here.

