Forecast: Breezy winds with minor splashes to persist through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds through Wednesday with passing clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas. A low level disturbance passing over the islands will enhance shower activity across the state through Tuesday morning. Trade winds will weaken on Thursday as we transition to a more hybrid windward trade wind and leeward sea breeze regime from Friday through Monday. Clouds and a few showers will favor mountain and island interior sections each afternoon in this hybrid wind pattern.

South Pacific swells will reach us next weekend and will likely produce increased surf heights along south-facing shores. A series of small, medium period north swells will provide a minor bump through the end of the week for north facing shores.

