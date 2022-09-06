Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Breezy winds with minor splashes to persist through Wednesday

Your top local stories for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds through Wednesday with passing clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

A low level disturbance passing over the islands will enhance shower activity across the state through Tuesday morning.

Trade winds will weaken on Thursday as we transition to a more hybrid windward trade wind and leeward sea breeze regime from Friday through Monday.

Clouds and a few showers will favor mountain and island interior sections each afternoon in this hybrid wind pattern.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

South Pacific swells will reach us next weekend and will likely produce increased surf heights along south-facing shores.

A series of small, medium period north swells will provide a minor bump through the end of the week for north facing shores.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
File Image
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
Honolulu police are investigating two stabbing that happened Sunday in East Oahu.
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
The Manta Ray known as "Blushing" was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay.
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore
Curb appeal or questionable business?
Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’

Latest News

Forecast: Breezy winds with minor splashes to persist through Wednesday
Forecast: Breezy winds with minor splashes to persist through Wednesday
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Breezy trades continue along with passing showers
Tracking trades for a couple more days
Hawaii News Now - Labor Day - Jen Robbins
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers due today