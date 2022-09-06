Firefighters put out blaze that ripped through home, destroyed vehicles in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A home in Kalihi sustained significant damage after a fire tore through the structure as well as nearby vehicles.

Officials responded to the fire around 8 p.m. on Iao Lane.

Smoke and the glow of flames were visible at that time, but crews have since cleared the scene. Yellow tape is up around the area.

No damage was visible to other nearby structures.

So far, the Honolulu Fire Department has not released any details about the cause of the blaze.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.