Faced with staffing shortages, MPD looks to drop retirement age requirement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As police departments across the nation as well as Hawaii face staffing shortages, a new proposal on Maui is hoping to retain and incentivize officers.

There’s growing support for a proposal at the Maui County Council that would relax rules on when police officers can retire.

Maui police officers must have 25 years of service and be 55 years old to qualify for retirement. For officers with less than 25 years on the job, they have to be 60 years old to qualify.

These retirement requirements went into effect in 2012.

Currently, the Maui Police Department has a 25% vacancy rate despite recruitment efforts in Hawaii and on the mainland.

MPD said it supports getting rid of the retirement age requirement.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.