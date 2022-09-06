100 years later: Hawaii Theater celebrates history, art and resilience

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Saturday, the iconic Hawaii Theater is celebrating 100 years of bringing live music and performances to Oahu.

From plays, world-renowned musicians, award shows like the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, film screenings and comedy shows, the theater has been a gathering place of creators and fans alike.

Nestled in Chinatown, the doors of this Hawaii landmark have been open since 1922.

Even when the pandemic shut down the venue, the theater adapted by hosting virtual events.

Now 100 years later, Hawaii Theater is hosting a centennial celebration on Saturday.

The Through the Decades concert will spotlight a centuries-worth of entertainment through a unique blend of music, dance, and storytelling featuring Amy Hānaialiʻi, Johnny Valentine, Kristian Lei, Pōmaikaʻi, and other special guests.

The show is followed by a dinner on Bethel Street featuring Chef Vikram Garg of TBD.

