Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kailua that lead to a man’s death.

Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday around 5:30 a.m. when a 68-year-old man walking in the westbound lanes of Mokapu Boulevard was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Officials said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Shortly after the vehicle fled the scene, HPD said they were to locate the car involved in the fatal crash.

At this time, officials said it is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash.

This is the 35th traffic fatality on Oahu this year as compared to 33 at the same time as 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

An investigation is on going.

This story may be updated.

