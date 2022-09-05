Tributes
LIST: More than a dozen shark incidents reported in Hawaii since 2020

Shark Sighted Sign / File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several beaches on Maui’s north shore remain closed on Monday following a shark bite that left a visitor from France in critical condition.

Saturday’s incident is the third shark incident in Hawaii but the first on Maui this year, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The last deadly shark attack was in 2020, when a 56-year-old man was bitten while surfing off Maui.

Overall, there have been more than a dozen shark incidents reported statewide since 2020, according to the DLNR:

2022
  • On March 21, a scuba diver suffered a puncture wound on his toe in what was considered a “provoked” incident approximately 1 mile off Keahole Point on Hawaii Island.
  • On Feb. 9, a swimmer was bitten on the right foot and calf while in waters off Kahaluu Beach Park on Hawaii Island.
2021
2020
  • On Dec. 8, 2020, a surfer was bitten by a shark while off Honolua Bay, Maui. The 56-year-old was initially in stable condition, but his condition quickly deteriorated and he died at the hospital.
  • On. Nov. 26, 2020, a 35-year-old California woman was hospitalized with severe injuries to her torso off Kahana, Maui.
  • On Sept. 6, 2020, a snorkeler was roughly 100 yards off Puako Kapuniau Point on Hawaii Island and was bitten by a shark, suffering lacerations to the left ankle.
  • On June 1, 2020, a surfer suffered lacerations to the right hand while in waters off Davidsons Beach on Kauai.

For a full list dating back to 1995, visit the DLNR’s website.

