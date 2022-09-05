LIST: More than a dozen shark incidents reported in Hawaii since 2020
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several beaches on Maui’s north shore remain closed on Monday following a shark bite that left a visitor from France in critical condition.
Saturday’s incident is the third shark incident in Hawaii but the first on Maui this year, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
The last deadly shark attack was in 2020, when a 56-year-old man was bitten while surfing off Maui.
Overall, there have been more than a dozen shark incidents reported statewide since 2020, according to the DLNR:
2022
- On March 21, a scuba diver suffered a puncture wound on his toe in what was considered a “provoked” incident approximately 1 mile off Keahole Point on Hawaii Island.
- On Feb. 9, a swimmer was bitten on the right foot and calf while in waters off Kahaluu Beach Park on Hawaii Island.
2021
- On Dec. 4, 2021, a man was sitting on his surf board at Banyans Beach in Kona when a shark reportedly lunged out of the water. The man suffered injuries to his shoulder and left arm.
- On Nov. 7, 2021, a woman was spearfishing about 100 yards offshore of the Mala Wharf on Maui. She reported being bumped by the shark and eventually lost sight of it until she said it came back and bit her in the leg.
- On May 15, 2021, the victim was kite surfing about 400 to 500 yards off Kanaha, Maui and suffered minor lacerations and puncture wounds to the lower back.
- On May 3, 2021, a 14-year-old was surfing off North Beach in Windward Oahu when a shark clamped onto his leg, leaving him with deep cuts to his lower leg.
- On April 20, 2021, a woman, who was on an ocean excursion tour group off Kukio Beach on Hawaii Island, was out in the water when a shark bit her, causing injuries to her right leg.
- On Jan. 22, 2021, a 73-year-old man from California suffered lacerations to his calf after being bitten while snorkeling off Kaanapali, Maui.
- On Jan. 2, 2021, a shark bit a swimmer in waters of Anaehoomalu, Hawaii Island, causing lacerations to the lower right leg.
2020
- On Dec. 8, 2020, a surfer was bitten by a shark while off Honolua Bay, Maui. The 56-year-old was initially in stable condition, but his condition quickly deteriorated and he died at the hospital.
- On. Nov. 26, 2020, a 35-year-old California woman was hospitalized with severe injuries to her torso off Kahana, Maui.
- On Sept. 6, 2020, a snorkeler was roughly 100 yards off Puako Kapuniau Point on Hawaii Island and was bitten by a shark, suffering lacerations to the left ankle.
- On June 1, 2020, a surfer suffered lacerations to the right hand while in waters off Davidsons Beach on Kauai.
For a full list dating back to 1995, visit the DLNR’s website.
