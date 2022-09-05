Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day

Increased showers will spread from east to west for Labor Day, with lighter winds near the end...
Increased showers will spread from east to west for Labor Day, with lighter winds near the end of the week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.

Trade winds will be breezy for Labor Day, but will gradually weaken by Tuesday or Wednesday. It’s still too early to say for sure, but trades may weaken enough to allow afternoon sea breezes with clouds and pop-up showers near the end of the week. Another disturbance could enhance showers late Friday and Saturday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

On the ocean, a small craft advisory is posted through Monday afternoon for the typically windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island. The winds will also bring some choppy surf for east-facing shores. A small short-period north swell will keep waves from going completely flat for north shores. Surf along south shores will also stay on the small side with there’ll be some waves from a long-period swell through the week, with a moderate swell possible next weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
Maui officials close 3 north shore beaches after woman suffers ‘serious’ shark bite
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu
File photo of the top of Waipio Valley Road.
Agreement reached to partially reopen popular road on Hawaii Island
DOH inspectors obtained a search warrant to investigate an illegal care home in Pearl City.
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion.
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

Latest News

Drier conditions are expected Sunday into most of Labor Day.
Drier for Sunday, but periods of showers possible Labor Day
Drier conditions are expected Sunday into most of Labor Day.
More stable trade wind conditions moving in
An area of showers will move through the state Saturday.
A round of increased showers to start the holiday weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Holiday weekend calls for breezy trade winds