Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day

An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.

Trade winds will be breezy for Labor Day, but will gradually weaken by Tuesday or Wednesday. It’s still too early to say for sure, but trades may weaken enough to allow afternoon sea breezes with clouds and pop-up showers near the end of the week. Another disturbance could enhance showers late Friday and Saturday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

On the ocean, a small craft advisory is posted through Monday afternoon for the typically windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island. The winds will also bring some choppy surf for east-facing shores. A small short-period north swell will keep waves from going completely flat for north shores. Surf along south shores will also stay on the small side with there’ll be some waves from a long-period swell through the week, with a moderate swell possible next weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.