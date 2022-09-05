Tributes
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu

Your top local stories for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu.

Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any information about the incident.

Honolulu police are also investigating an apparent stabbing in Hawaii Kai.

EMS officials said they transported a 58-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times around 4 p.m.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested.

Investigations into both incidents remain ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

