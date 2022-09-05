Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with passing showers due today(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will focus clouds and minimal rainfall over windward areas tonight. An area of enhanced moisture will produced an increase in showers over the Big Island and Maui Monday morning, then spread to Oahu and Kauai in the afternoon and evening. Trades will diminish slightly on Tuesday, and may ease further later in the week. The weaker winds will likely lead to afternoon sea breezes to drive cloud and shower development over leeward areas of all islands. A nearby upper level troughing may enhance shower intensity toward the end of the week.

Surf will remain small for all shorelines for much of the week. A larger south swell is due over the weekend. Minor north swells are due late in the week. Bumpy wind swell will bring small surf to east shores through Tuesday.

