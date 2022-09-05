Tributes
Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with passing showers due today

Your top local stories for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will focus clouds and minimal rainfall over windward areas Monday night.

An area of enhanced moisture will produced an increase in showers over the Big Island and Maui on Monday morning, then spread to Oahu and Kauai in the afternoon and evening.

Trades will diminish slightly on Tuesday, and may ease further later in the week. The weaker winds will likely lead to afternoon sea breezes to drive cloud and shower development over leeward areas of all islands.

A nearby upper level disturbance may enhance shower intensity toward the end of the week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf will remain small for all shorelines for much of the week. A larger south swell is due over the weekend.

Minor north swells are due late in the week. Bumpy wind swell will bring small surf to east shores through Tuesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

