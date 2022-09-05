Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states

Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. After heavy rainfall, a Flash Flood Warning was issued in Summerville Sunday.(Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground.

Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said.

The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, authorities said.

“Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.

“Without water, you can’t do anything,” he said Monday. “We don’t have water except for bottled water and what’s in the creeks.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. That directed all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.”

In Chattooga County, several people had to be rescued from their homes on Sunday, especially in lower-lying areas of the county, Rainwater said. “They used Jon Boats, they used kayaks, they used anything that would float.”

Waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to stream across the South, the National Weather Service said. Some training storms — storms that drop several inches of rain as they move over the same areas like train cars — were also possible, the weather service said.

Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening. The chance for flash flooding also extended to the northeast, into Pennsylvania and parts of southern New England, the weather service said.

Church pastors and volunteers planned to distribute water on Monday in the small towns of Summerville and Trion, according to the Chattooga County Emergency Management Agency.

“We’ve never had anything like this before,” Summerville Mayor Harry Harvey said.

After visiting the community’s flooded water treatment plant Monday morning, Harvey said, “Things are not as bad as we thought they were, or as bad as they could be.”

Workers were at the site Monday assessing the damage. By late Monday or early Tuesday, “we should have a much better assessment as to what needs to be done,” Harvey said.

Chattooga County, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta, is home to about 25,000 people.

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Martin contributed from Woodstock, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
Hawaii Police Department logo.
California visitor charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Waikoloa
Honolulu police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Makiki.
Suspect charged with murder in connection to deadly stabbing in Makiki
Water main break in waikiki
BWS completes repairs to water main break in Waikiki

Latest News

New city rules go into effect, banning plastic food ware at Oahu restaurants.
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to go into effect overnight
Arsenic was found in the tap water, making the water unusable for anything.
Arsenic found in water at New York housing complex
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into fence in Kapolei
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada