Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore

Your top local stories for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:37 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s North Shore community is mourning the loss of a well-known marine animal.

The manta ray known as “Blushing” was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay after apparently becoming wrapped in a boat anchor line.

Experts said deaths like this are rare as the biggest threats to manta rays are fishing lines and hooks.

“Blushing” became popular in the Pupukea conservation district over the last three years.

Following the manta ray’s death, marine scientists said animals like Blushing must be protected due to Hawaii’s unique ecosystem.

“They’re genetically distinct between islands. This is of concern because there are small populations that are island associated. They’re slow growing, they mature late, and females have a single pup every 3 to 5 years,” said Dr. Mark Deakos, president of the Hawaii Association for Marine Education and Research.

“With those slow growing populations, the loss of a single manta can be problematic.”

Scientists said manta rays are not dangerous and are typically found in shallow coastal waters.

