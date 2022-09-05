Tributes
Arsenic found in water at New York housing complex

Arsenic was found in the tap water, making the water unusable for anything. (WCBS/STACEY JONES/NEW YORK CITY HOUSING AUTHORITY/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:38 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Arsenic has been detected in the tap water at a major New York City Housing Authority complex.

City health officials are scrambling to address the problem that affects thousands of people in the East Village.

Loading up on water from stands right outside the Jacob Riis Houses, tenants are being urged to cook and bathe with the bottled water instead of what’s in their apartment.

“Everybody is worried. The whole development is worried,” resident Mary Cannon said.

Stacey Jones said she felt something was wrong on Aug. 2.

She noticed how cloudy the water was while cleaning her fish tank, and as soon as she put the fish back in it, it died.

She said she also noticed her and her children’s skin have been irritated.

“On my stomach, around my neck and my foot was really irritated and red, like patches and red spots,” Jones said.

She called New York City Housing Authority. A rep came out, but she said they told her the water was fine.

On Saturday, a month later, Mayor Eric Adams said the housing authority started testing immediately after getting multiple complaints of cloudy water in early August.

“It’s affecting the whole development because nobody has any real answers for us, and we don’t know what’s going on.” Mary Cannon said.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office says additional testing on Friday showed arsenic levels higher than the federal standard for drinking water.

There’s concern damage may have already been done.

“The question is how long have the people at Riis houses been bathing and drinking arsenic-based water.” public advocate Jumaane Williams said.

The mayor’s office says the issue is only limited to Jacob Riis Houses and that it is safe for New York City at large to continue drinking tap water.

Free bottled water is being provided to residents until the problem is resolved.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

