After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to go into effect overnight

New city rules go into effect, banning plastic food ware at Oahu restaurants.
New city rules go into effect, banning plastic food ware at Oahu restaurants.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Casey Lund
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:19 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight.

It’s the latest phase of a law that was passed back in 2019 to reduce the amount of petroleum-based or plastic products that end up in our landfills and oceans.

The law further restricts the sale of single-use plastics and Styrofoam containers.

Under the new rules, the only containers most businesses can use must be made of biodegradable plastic. Regular plastic and polystyrene containers are no longer allowed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In April 2021, the ban on plastic utensils took effect, but was eventually suspended because of the pandemic and the struggles many business owners were facing.

This latest part of the plastic ban — which regulating containers — was also delayed because industry leaders were having supply chain issues and found it difficult to acquire the biodegradable containers.

Beyond the fact that those containers are more expensive and can be more difficult to find, restaurant industry experts say one of the issues with biodegradable cups is they don’t hold hot liquid very well.

If businesses don’t comply, fines could range between $50 to $250, but the city doesn’t expect inspections until February of next year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

