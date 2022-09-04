Tributes
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and philosophy student at the University of Toronto.(Source: CTV Network via CNN)
By CTV Network Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:07 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORONTO (CTV Network) - Authorities are investigating the fatal skydiving accident of a 21-year-old TikTok star from Canada.

Funeral services were held Friday for 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, better known by her TikTok handle “philosatea.” She was a philosophy student at the University of Toronto.

Pardazi posted about taking skydiving lessons in her last TikTok post on Aug. 22.

Skydive Toronto has acknowledged there was a fatal accident Aug. 27 involving a student. The student skydiver reportedly released the main parachute at an altitude too low for it to properly inflate.

Friends told CTV News Toronto it was Pardazi’s first solo dive. The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous,” said her childhood friend, Melody Ozgoli. “Life was too boring for her, and she was always trying to do something adventurous.”

Canada’s South Simcoe Police Service is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

