Woman hospitalized for ‘serious bite’ after apparent shark attack on Maui’s north shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An apparent shark incident on Maui’s north sure had prompted shark warning signs to go up Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in front of the courts at Paia Beach Park.

Personnel from the DLNR’s Conservation Division said a woman was transported to the hospital and is being treated for what is described as a “serious bite.”

The public is advised to stay out of the water, one mile on either side of the bay, fronting the basketball courts.

Officials said warning signs are up from Baldwin Beach to Taveres Bay. They will remain up until a further assessment and all-clear is issued after noon on Sunday.

DLNR said no further details are available at this time.

For additional information on standard shark incident response protocols, click here.

This story will be updated.

