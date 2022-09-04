Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

More sunshine returning for the rest of Labor Day weekend

Trade winds will increase a bit heading into the rest of the Labor Day weekend.
Trade winds will increase a bit heading into the rest of the Labor Day weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few morning showers are expected Sunday morning as a batch of moisture moves from east to west, but a drier trade wind pattern should take hold by Sunday afternoon, with lighter showers mainly windward and mauka. There could be another short round of increased trade showers late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Trade winds will increase to moderate speeds Sunday, and could become locally breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The overall weather will follow the typical pattern of nighttime and morning showers for windward and mauka areas. Lighter trade winds are possible for the end of the coming week.

At the beach, surf on south shores will trend upward with a small long-period swell that should hold into Monday. A larger south swell is anticipated next weekend. Small northerly swells will keep waves from going completely flat on the north shores.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOH inspectors obtained a search warrant to investigate an illegal care home in Pearl City.
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion.
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
The victim was a student at McKinley High School between 2008 and 2011. According to a judge's...
Judge orders state DOE to pay $10M to sex abuse survivor after 10-year legal battle
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu
Honolulu police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Makiki.
HPD: Deadly stabbing in Makiki does not appear to be a random act

Latest News

An area of showers will move through the state Saturday.
A round of increased showers to start the holiday weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Holiday weekend calls for breezy trade winds
Weekend outlook
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers possible over the weekend