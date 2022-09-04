More sunshine returning for the rest of Labor Day weekend

A few morning showers are expected Sunday morning as a batch of moisture moves from east to west, but a drier trade wind pattern should take hold by Sunday afternoon, with lighter showers mainly windward and mauka. There could be another short round of increased trade showers late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Trade winds will increase to moderate speeds Sunday, and could become locally breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The overall weather will follow the typical pattern of nighttime and morning showers for windward and mauka areas. Lighter trade winds are possible for the end of the coming week.

At the beach, surf on south shores will trend upward with a small long-period swell that should hold into Monday. A larger south swell is anticipated next weekend. Small northerly swells will keep waves from going completely flat on the north shores.

