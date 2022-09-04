Tributes
Man critically injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in Kapolei

(Hawaii News Now file (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his early 20s was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Kapolei early Sunday, Emergency Medical Services said.

The single-motorcycle crash happened around 2 a.m. on Kualakai Parkway near Kapolei Parkway.

EMS treated the motorcyclist and transported him to a nearby trauma facility in critical condition.

EMS added he was not wearing a helmet.

Honolulu police initially closed two northbound lanes of Kualakai Parkway in the area during the investigation.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated.

