Man critically injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his early 20s was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Kapolei early Sunday, Emergency Medical Services said.

The single-motorcycle crash happened around 2 a.m. on Kualakai Parkway near Kapolei Parkway.

EMS treated the motorcyclist and transported him to a nearby trauma facility in critical condition.

EMS added he was not wearing a helmet.

Honolulu police initially closed two northbound lanes of Kualakai Parkway in the area during the investigation.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.